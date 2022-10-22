Home>>
FINA Diving World Cup: Lian Junjie, Yang Hao compete in men's synchronized 10m platform final
(Xinhua) 09:39, October 22, 2022
Lian Junjie (R)/Yang Hao of China compete during the men's synchronized 10m plaform final at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
