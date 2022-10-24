Chinese divers dominate World Cup with 8 golds

October 24, 2022

BERLIN, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 2022 FINA Diving World Cup concluded here on Sunday as China added two more golds to finish with eight victories in nine events.

China didn't compete in the mixed team event, which was won by the United States on 375.80 points, followed by Germany (370.85) and Australia (365.65).

World Championships bronze medalist Chang Yani beat reigning world champion Chen Yiwen in the women's 3m springboard final to give China their seventh gold medal in as many events.

The two performed identical dives in identical order and were the only athletes to earn more than 300 points. Chang led after each round to defeat her teammate by 16.8 points.

Chang, who won with a personal best of 363.75 points, said, "I'm satisfied with the first three dives today, but two left me wanting more."

Battling her teammate, Chang said, "We're very good friends. After a competition, we don't care who wins, so long as it's one of us."

Japan's Sayaka Mikami captured the bronze with 287.05.

In the men's 10m final, five of the 11 competitors were teenagers. Current world champion Yang Jian of China delivered the two hardest dives of the contest to win gold with 537.70 points.

"109B dive is the one I've kept for nine years," Yang Jian said. "It's difficult on my knees. This is not an easy dive to train for. In the competition, I always want to keep this dive in my routine."

China's Yang Hao took the silver, 65.50 points behind his compatriot. Brandon Loschiavo of the United States completed the podium with 429.95 points.

