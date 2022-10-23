We Are China

In pics: women's synchronized 3m springboard final at FINA Diving World Cup

Xinhua) 14:15, October 23, 2022

Chen Yiwen/Chang Yani (R) of China compete during the women's synchronized 3m springboard final at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yiwen/Chang Yani (R) of China compete during the women's synchronized 3m springboard final at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yiwen/Chang Yani (L) of China react before the women's synchronized 3m springboard final at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

