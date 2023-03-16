Home>>
Highlights of President Xi’s speech at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting
By Deng Zijun and Xu Zihe (Global Times) 11:15, March 16, 2023
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- President Xi stresses ensuring grain, other agri-products supply a top priority
- Xi proposes Global Civilization Initiative, stressing inclusiveness
- Xi attends dialogue between CPC, world political parties
- Xi attends CPC-world political parties dialogue, proposes Global Civilization Initiative
- Xi: Diversity key to modernization
- Full text of Xi Jinping's keynote address at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting
- Xi urges political parties to steer course for modernization, proposes Global Civilization Initiative
- Xi stresses importance of inheritance, innovation of civilizations
- Xi attends dialogue between CPC, world political parties
- Xi: Modernization comes from hard work with strong historical initiative
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.