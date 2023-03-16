Languages

Highlights of President Xi’s speech at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting

By Deng Zijun and Xu Zihe (Global Times) 11:15, March 16, 2023

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

　Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

　　Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

