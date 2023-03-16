Xi attends dialogue between CPC, world political parties

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:21, March 16, 2023

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, attends the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting via video link and delivers a keynote address in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, attended the opening ceremony of the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting via video link and delivered a keynote address on Wednesday.

Here are some highlights:

On modernization

Ultimate goal of modernization falls on people's free, comprehensive development

The ultimate goal of modernization is to realize people's free and comprehensive development.

Political parties should focus on people's aspirations for a better life and further progress of civilization, and strive to achieve material abundance, political integrity, cultural-ethical enrichment, social stability and pleasant living environments so that modernization will better address people's concerns and meet their diversified needs.

In this way, modernization will promote the sustainable development of humanity by increasing the well-being of this generation and protecting the rights and interest of future ones.

Modernization comes from hard work with strong historical initiative

Modernization is the result of hard work with the strong historical initiative.

"Modernization does not fall into our lap automatically."

