Xi attends CPC-world political parties dialogue, proposes Global Civilization Initiative

Xinhua) 08:50, March 16, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, attended the opening ceremony of the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting via video link and delivered a keynote address on Wednesday.

The event, with the theme "Path towards Modernization: the Responsibility of Political Parties," brought together the leaders of political parties and political organizations from many countries.

In his keynote address, Xi said modernization is not "an exclusive patent" of a small handful of countries, nor is it a question with a single answer.

"For any country to achieve modernization, it needs to not only follow the general laws governing the process, but more importantly, to consider its own national conditions and unique features," Xi said.

"Modernization does not fall into our laps automatically, it is the result of hard work with strong historical initiative," Xi said.

He stressed that political parties should closely integrate their own development with their national modernization drives, so as to continuously steer the course and marshal strength for modernization.

The Chinese president also proposed the Global Civilization Initiative.

Under the initiative, Xi called for respect for diversity of civilizations, advocating the common values of humanity, highly valuing the inheritance and innovation of civilizations, and jointly advocating robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)