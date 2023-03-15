Innovative tea-making skills, ways of drinking tea grow popular in east China's Anhui

Xinhua) 21:41, March 15, 2023

Young customers drink tea at a teahouse in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.

Huangshan City is the origin of several famous teas and has a long history of drinking tea. Nowadays, innovative tea-making skills and alternative ways of drinking tea grow popular among local consumers. This market trend is pouring new momentum into the local tea industry. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Customers drink tea at a teahouse in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.

Huangshan City is the origin of several famous teas and has a long history of drinking tea. Nowadays, innovative tea-making skills and alternative ways of drinking tea grow popular among local consumers. This market trend is pouring new momentum into the local tea industry. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Wang Sun, founder of Demingshe, a tea art vocational training school, prepares ingredients for a new Chinese tea mix in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.

Huangshan City is the origin of several famous teas and has a long history of drinking tea. Nowadays, innovative tea-making skills and alternative ways of drinking tea grow popular among local consumers. This market trend is pouring new momentum into the local tea industry. (Xinhua/Qu Yan)

Tea artist Jiang Kemei performs tea-whisking at a teahouse in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.

Huangshan City is the origin of several famous teas and has a long history of drinking tea. Nowadays, innovative tea-making skills and alternative ways of drinking tea grow popular among local consumers. This market trend is pouring new momentum into the local tea industry. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Wang Sun (L), founder of Demingshe, a tea art vocational training school, teaches how to make a new Chinese tea mix in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.

Huangshan City is the origin of several famous teas and has a long history of drinking tea. Nowadays, innovative tea-making skills and alternative ways of drinking tea grow popular among local consumers. This market trend is pouring new momentum into the local tea industry. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Young customers drink tea at a teahouse in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.

Huangshan City is the origin of several famous teas and has a long history of drinking tea. Nowadays, innovative tea-making skills and alternative ways of drinking tea grow popular among local consumers. This market trend is pouring new momentum into the local tea industry. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Wang Sun (L), founder of Demingshe, a tea art vocational training school, makes a new Chinese tea mix with a student in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.

Huangshan City is the origin of several famous teas and has a long history of drinking tea. Nowadays, innovative tea-making skills and alternative ways of drinking tea grow popular among local consumers. This market trend is pouring new momentum into the local tea industry. (Xinhua/Qu Yan)

Tea artist Hong Dongchun performs incense painting at a teahouse in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.

Huangshan City is the origin of several famous teas and has a long history of drinking tea. Nowadays, innovative tea-making skills and alternative ways of drinking tea grow popular among local consumers. This market trend is pouring new momentum into the local tea industry. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)