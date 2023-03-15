Innovative tea-making skills, ways of drinking tea grow popular in east China's Anhui
Young customers drink tea at a teahouse in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.
Huangshan City is the origin of several famous teas and has a long history of drinking tea. Nowadays, innovative tea-making skills and alternative ways of drinking tea grow popular among local consumers. This market trend is pouring new momentum into the local tea industry. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Customers drink tea at a teahouse in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.
Wang Sun, founder of Demingshe, a tea art vocational training school, prepares ingredients for a new Chinese tea mix in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.
Tea artist Jiang Kemei performs tea-whisking at a teahouse in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.
Wang Sun (L), founder of Demingshe, a tea art vocational training school, teaches how to make a new Chinese tea mix in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.
Young customers drink tea at a teahouse in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.
Wang Sun (L), founder of Demingshe, a tea art vocational training school, makes a new Chinese tea mix with a student in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.
Tea artist Hong Dongchun performs incense painting at a teahouse in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, on March 9, 2023.
