People celebrate Hua Zhao Jie in Fujian, SE China
People perform to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Performers display festival attire to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
People in festival attire celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
People tie colored ribbons to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
People in festival attire celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
A performer displays festival attire to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Photos
