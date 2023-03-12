We Are China

People celebrate Hua Zhao Jie in Fujian, SE China

Xinhua) 13:21, March 12, 2023

People perform to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Performers display festival attire to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People in festival attire celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People tie colored ribbons to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

People in festival attire celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A performer displays festival attire to celebrate Hua Zhao Jie, meaning Flower Festival, at a park in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

