In pics: marine ranch in Fuzhou, SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 16:39, January 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows fishermen working at a marine ranch in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo by Wang Wangwang/Xinhua)

Fishermen work at a marine ranch in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo by Wang Wangwang/Xinhua)

