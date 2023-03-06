In pics: Relics displayed at Henan Museum show profoundness of Chinese culture

People's Daily Online) 13:41, March 06, 2023

A tourist takes pictures of a cultural relic at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Exquisite cultural relics displayed at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province have drawn crowds of visitors looking to experience the charm and profoundness of Chinese culture.

