Monday, March 06, 2023

In pics: Relics displayed at Henan Museum show profoundness of Chinese culture

(People's Daily Online) 13:41, March 06, 2023
In pics: Relics displayed at Henan Museum show profoundness of Chinese culture
A tourist takes pictures of a cultural relic at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Huo Yaping)

Exquisite cultural relics displayed at the Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province have drawn crowds of visitors looking to experience the charm and profoundness of Chinese culture. 


