Iraq Museum opens to public for free every Friday

Xinhua) 13:35, February 25, 2023

Photo taken on Feb. 24, 2023 shows an exhibit at the Iraq Museum in Baghdad, Iraq. The Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities decided to open the doors of the Iraq Museum to the public for free on Friday every week. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

People visit the Iraq Museum in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 24, 2023. The Iraqi Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities decided to open the doors of the Iraq Museum to the public for free on Friday every week. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

