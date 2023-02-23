Traditional children's wear on display at Shanxi museum

People's Daily Online) 09:50, February 23, 2023

People look at traditional children's wear at a museum in north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

An exhibition featuring traditional Chinese children's wear kicked off at a museum in north China's Shanxi Province on Feb. 21, 2023.

A total of 45 pieces of children's wear, including hats, bibs, bellybands, clothes and shoes, were exhibited, giving visitors a glimpse of children's wear trends and the evolution of patterns during that time in China, showcasing the beauty of traditional clothes, and presenting the Chinese auspicious culture.

The children's wear were usually sewn by female family members, and the patterns included birds and beasts believed to be able to fend off evil spirits, flowers, grass, birds and butterflies that they felt symbolized good luck, and the images of deities associated with longevity. These items indicated Chinese people's implicit expression of their love for the young.

