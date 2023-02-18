Home>>
Peranakan Museum reopens after four-year renovation in Singapore
(Xinhua) 10:24, February 18, 2023
Models wearing traditional sarong kebaya on the first day of the newly re-opened Peranakan Museum, after a four-year renovation, in Singapore on Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Visitors view the exhibits at the newly re-opened Peranakan Museum, after a four-year renovation, in Singapore on Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)
Photos
