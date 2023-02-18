Peranakan Museum reopens after four-year renovation in Singapore

Models wearing traditional sarong kebaya on the first day of the newly re-opened Peranakan Museum, after a four-year renovation, in Singapore on Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Visitors view the exhibits at the newly re-opened Peranakan Museum, after a four-year renovation, in Singapore on Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

