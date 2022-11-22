Rare imperial dragon moonflask to be auctioned in Hong Kong

Ecns.cn) 13:17, November 22, 2022

A rare imperial turquoise-ground underglaze-blue and copper-red dragon moonflask of the Emperor Qianlong (1736-1796) of Qing Dynasty is on display at Hong Kong's Bonhams, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Suo Youwei)

This flat-sided full-bodied flask - round like the moon, hence its name "moonflask" in English and "baoyueping" or "bianhu" in Chinese - is also traditionally known as a "pilgrim’s flask" in the West, since it takes its form from a Middle Eastern prototype for water flasks, which were often carried by travelers.

