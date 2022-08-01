Home>>
Guangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture opens to public
(Ecns.cn) 13:20, August 01, 2022
A visitor takes photo at the Guangzhou branch of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Conghua District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 30, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
Covering a total construction area of 94,300 square meters, the Guangzhou branch is located by the Liuxi River, with a total designed storage of 25 million books (pieces).
