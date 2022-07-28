Home>>
Ancient bronzes of China, S Korea, and Japan exhibited at National Museum of China
(Ecns.cn) 13:11, July 28, 2022
A bronze ware is on show at the National Museum of China, Beijing, July 27, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
Auspicious Metals from the Orient: Ancient Bronzes of China, South Korea, and Japan which was jointly held by the National Museum of China, the National Museum of Korea and the Tokyo National Museum of Japan kicked off on Tuesday in Beijing. A total of 50 pieces (groups) of bronze relics were displayed at the exhibition.
Photos
