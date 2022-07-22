Exploring the beauty of Chinese civilization: Traditional instruments in modern music

As a splendid ancient scroll painting is slowly unfolded, the members of a band are seen sitting or standing while playing various traditional musical instruments and creating a beautiful melody.

The nine musicians, each playing a traditional musical instrument, such as a stone chime, a pipa, which is a stringed instrument, a flute, a Chinese drum, and a Se, a 25-stringed plucked instrument, present a powerful melody in the pop song titled “Lonely Warrior.”

This creative video is the culmination of efforts made by museums across the country to explore ways to bring about cultural upgrading. In the video, the melody of the sensational pop song is played on different traditional musical instruments. And amidst the pleasant melody’s pleasant strains, various cultural relics from museums across the country are introduced, telling a beautiful story of China.

By blazing new trails, striking a chord with the audience, and being able to provoke deep thinking, we can promote harmony between modernity and tradition and revitalize cultural relics in a very real way.