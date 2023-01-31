Shanghai museum opens exhibition on Jewish refugees during WWII
SHANGHAI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition opened at the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum on Monday commemorating the Jewish refugees who came to China to evade the Nazis during World War II (WWII).
The exhibition, titled "After the Holocaust: Displaced Persons and Displaced Persons Camps," is co-hosted by the United Nations and the Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum.
It presents copies of archived materials, including both text and photographs, and reviews the situation of the Jewish refugees seeking refuge in Shanghai during WWII.
Tens of thousands of Jewish refugees came to Shanghai from Europe during WWII, mostly settling in an area in the northern part of the Suzhou River. They escaped Nazi atrocities and established deep friendships with the Chinese people.
According to Chen Jian, curator of the museum, the exhibition reveals that the yearning for peace is a common aspiration of humanity.
The exhibition will run until March 10.
