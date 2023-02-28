Museum reflects on history of well salt production in China

The entrance of the Zigong Salt Industry History Museum. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

The Zigong Salt Industry History Museum, China’s only museum featured in the history and evolution of the country’s well salt production, is located in the Xiqin Guild Hall in Zigong City, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Composed of a group of magnificent ancient buildings, the Xiqin Guild Hall was originally a gathering place built by wealthy merchants from northwest China’s Shaanxi province who came to Zigong area for the salt business in 1736.

Founded in March 1959, it is a specialized museum that preserves, studies and exhibits the historic relics of China’s well salt making industry, and has been honored as a national first-grade museum of China.

A large number of relics, samples, and historical photos are displayed at the museum, showcasing China’s achievements in the past 2,000 years in the fields of well drilling, brine lifting, salt making and natural gas mining, to represent the evolution and development of well salt production technology.

The museum has attracted throngs of visitors. Faiza Kab from Algeria said, "Before visiting this museum, I only knew about sea salt, but not well salt. This is the first time I have learned about well salt."

Álvaro Lago from Spain was more amazed by the museum, saying: "What surprised me was its exquisite architecture and some interactive projects for visitors. When I pumped water from the model machine that people used about 2,000 years ago, I felt like history was within reach."

