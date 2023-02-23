We Are China

Smart bus starts road tests in Xiongan

Ecns.cn) 13:56, February 23, 2023

A smart bus undergoing a trial test and a public transit bus prepare to leave a bus stop in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)

The smart bus is equipped with high-tech sensing equipment, including ultra-high sensitivity cameras, ultrasonic radar, laser radar and millimeter wave radar, and can autonomously recognize traffic lights, road signs and lane markings.

