Home>>
Smart bus starts road tests in Xiongan
(Ecns.cn) 13:56, February 23, 2023
A smart bus undergoing a trial test and a public transit bus prepare to leave a bus stop in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)
The smart bus is equipped with high-tech sensing equipment, including ultra-high sensitivity cameras, ultrasonic radar, laser radar and millimeter wave radar, and can autonomously recognize traffic lights, road signs and lane markings.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- "City of future" fosters low-carbon growth for green development
- Satellite images show progress of Xiongan New Area over the past five years
- N China's Xiongan New Area under construction
- Children depict future of Xiong'an New Area with paintings
- Savor enchanting summer scenery of Baiyangdian Lake in north China
- Xiong’an New Area a mirror of future China
- Sunrise scenery in Xiong'an New Area
- Xiong'an New Area marks fifth anniversary
- Minglangnan Street in Xiong'an New Area under construction
- Welcome to Xiongan Winter Olympic Cultural Square
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.