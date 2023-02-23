China ready to work with Russia to coordinate high-level exchanges, restart dialogue mechanisms

February 23, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 22, 2023. (Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side is ready to work with Russia to coordinate high-level exchanges, restart dialogue and cooperation mechanisms, and push for greater development of bilateral relations, said a senior Chinese official on Wednesday.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era continues to operate at a high level, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

He said that in the face of profound changes in the international landscape, China and Russia have always maintained strategic resolve, adhered to the general direction of building a multipolar world, advocated and practiced true multilateralism, opposed unilateral and bullying actions in any form, firmly safeguarded their respective sovereignty, security and development interests, actively explored and followed the development path in line with their national conditions, and constantly tapped the growth potential of cooperation in various fields.

No matter how the international situation changes, the Chinese side hopes that its relations with Russia, which are categorized as a new type of relationship between major powers, will develop with sound momentum, Wang said.

He noted that 2023 is the first year for China to fully implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress.

China will adhere to an independent foreign policy, pursue a win-win strategy of opening-up, and provide new opportunities for the world with its new development, he said.

Wang said the process of Chinese modernization will open up new prospects for and further enrich its cooperation with other countries, including Russia.

Lavrov said Russia highly regards its relations with China and is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continuously consolidate and develop the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

Russia hopes that the two sides will comprehensively restart exchanges in various fields and push for greater progress in bilateral practical cooperation, he added.

Lavrov said Russia is ready to strengthen coordination with China in the international arena, firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, promote the development of the international order in a more open, reasonable and just direction, which is also the historical responsibility of the two countries.

The two sides agree to continue to strengthen coordination in the United Nations and other international multilateral mechanisms, jointly defend the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and firmly oppose hegemonism and bloc confrontation.

Both sides also held in-depth discussion on the Ukrainian issue. Wang underscored that the more complicated the situation is, the more important it is not to give up peace efforts.

Wang expressed the hope that all parties could overcome difficulties, continue to create conditions for dialogue and negotiations and seek an effective way to a political settlement.

