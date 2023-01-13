Russia welcomes China's optimization of COVID-19 response
MOSCOW, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Russia "positively assesses" China's decision to optimize its COVID-19 response policies, including those regarding cross-border movement of people and freight, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.
"We are interested in a strong, dynamically developing China and interested in strengthening and diversifying our multifaceted practical ties," the ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, said at her weekly briefing when answering a question about the prospects for China's economic development after the adjustment of COVID-19 response policies.
"We are ready to cooperate with our partners to ensure the further intensification of Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation as well as the resumption of coordinated large-scale exchanges between the people of our countries," she added.
