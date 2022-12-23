China, Russia hold joint naval exercise

Chinese and Russian warships take part in a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Xu Wei/Xinhua)

ABOARD DESTORYER JINAN, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian navies on Wednesday kicked off a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea.

The drill, based on the annual cooperation schedule between the two militaries, focuses on the joint maintenance of maritime security.

The exercise involves joint operations on blockade and control, visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS), air defense, rescue, anti-submarine, and others.

"All the courses involve operations that the Chinese navy might use in the future while coping with maritime challenges and safeguarding regional peace and stability," said Zhang Huiwu, a commander from the Chinese navy.

Warships of Chinese navy take part in a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Xu Wei/Xinhua)

Warships of Chinese navy take part in a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

Destroyer Jinan of Chinese navy (front) and cruiser Varyag of Russian navy are seen during a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo by Xu Wei/Xinhua)

A helicopter of Russian navy takes off during a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

A warship of Chinese navy takes part in a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

Warships of Russian navy take part in a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

