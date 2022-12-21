Home>>
Xi meets United Russia party chairman Medvedev
(Xinhua) 15:43, December 21, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Wednesday met with Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, who visited China at the invitation of the CPC.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China ready to advance relations with Australia based on mutual respect, win-win principles
- China, Russia to hold joint naval exercise from Dec. 21
- Xi talks with Cote d'Ivoire's president over phone
- Xi says China, Germany partners of dialogue, development, cooperation, and for handling global challenges
- Xi charts course for Chinese economy at new starting point for modernization
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.