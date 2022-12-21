Xi meets United Russia party chairman Medvedev

Xinhua) 15:43, December 21, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Wednesday met with Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev, who visited China at the invitation of the CPC.

