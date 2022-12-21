Xi says China ready to advance relations with Australia based on mutual respect, win-win principles

Xinhua) 13:49, December 21, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China is ready to advance relations with Australia based on mutual respect, win-win principles.

Xi exchanged congratulations with Australian Governor-General David Hurley and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the messages, Xi said since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia 50 years ago, practical cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries.

The healthy and stable development of relations between China and Australia, both important countries in the Asia-Pacific region, is not only in the fundamental interests of their people, but also conducive to promoting peace, stability and prosperity of the region and the world, he added.

Xi said he attaches great importance to development of China-Australia relations, and is ready to work with the Australian side to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity, adhere to mutual respect, win-win principles, promote the sustainable development of China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and continue to bring benefits for the two nations.

This historic decision of 50 years ago paved the way for the bilateral relationship to develop, bringing growth and opportunity to both countries, Hurley said, adding that looking ahead, Australia remains committed to a stable and constructive relationship with China, guided by mutual respect and mutual benefit, and in keeping with their comprehensive strategic partnership.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Albanese also exchanged congratulatory messages.

Li, in his message, expressed his hope that China and Australia will take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, jointly promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-Australia relations to bring more benefits to their people.

For his part, Albanese said that it took courage and vision for the then Labor Party government under then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam in 1972 to decide to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, adding that the right decision paved the way for a strong, enduring and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

Albanese said he strongly believes that a stable Australia-China relationship is in the interests of both countries, and that he looks forward to continuing to work with China to further develop their comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect and mutual benefit.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)