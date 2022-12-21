Xi says China, Germany partners of dialogue, development, cooperation, and for handling global challenges

Xinhua) 08:06, December 21, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that China and Germany have always been partners of dialogue, development and cooperation, as well as partners for handling global challenges.

Xi made the remarks during his phone talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Germany, a year of great significance in bilateral relations, Xi said.

Thanks to the joint efforts of generations of Chinese and German leaders, bilateral ties have generally maintained the right direction forward, and the two countries have become strategic partners on all fronts, he said, adding that the development of China-Germany relations enjoys profound public support, broad common interests and rich experience.

As long as the two sides uphold mutual respect and mutual benefit, bilateral relations will surely go forward, steadily and far, Xi said.

He also noted that the Chinese side is ready to work with Germany to lift bilateral relations to new heights, and usher in another successful 50 years of China-Germany relations.

The Chinese president made three suggestions on the development of China-Germany relations in the next stage.

Firstly, he said, both sides should have a correct basic understanding.

Xi called on the two sides to continue to gather and expand consensus through dialogue, manage differences in a constructive manner, and continue to enrich their partnership.

Secondly, China-German cooperation is practical and open, which is the most important feature of bilateral ties that should be maintained, he said.

Noting that over the past 50 years, bilateral trade volume has increased by some 870 times, Xi said the two sides should cherish their hard-won cooperation fruits, enhance complementarity in market, capital and technology, expand cooperation in traditional areas such as automobiles, machinery and chemicals, and tap cooperation potential in various fields including trade in services, intelligent manufacturing and digitalization.

China treats German enterprises investing in China equally, and hopes that Germany will provide fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises that invest in Germany, he added.

Thirdly, Xi said, the two sides should work together to guide the sound and steady development of China-European Union (EU) relations.

China supports the strategic autonomy of the EU, and hopes that the EU will adhere to the basic position of China and the EU as strategic partners of each other, uphold mutual respect, mutual inclusiveness, practical cooperation and mutual benefit, as well as maintain that China-EU relations should not target, depend on or be subject to any third party, Xi said.

He also said he hopes Germany will continue to play a positive role and work with China to promote the steady and long-term growth of China-EU relations.

Xi stressed that China is willing to carry out more extensive and in-depth cooperation with Germany in tackling such global challenges as sluggish economic recovery in the post-pandemic era, climate change, food crisis and energy crisis.

Steinmeier said he was very happy to have a phone conversation with Xi as the end of the year was approaching, adding that memories of his visit to China four years ago are still fresh in his mind.

This year has witnessed extraordinary changes in the international landscape, and also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and China, he said.

Over the past 50 years, Germany-China relations have become increasingly close with rich and extensive connotations and extensions, and fruitful bilateral cooperation has brought benefits to the people of the two countries, he said.

Stressing that Germany firmly adheres to the one-China policy, the president said the German side is willing to work with China to review the past, plan for the future, and continue to promote the further development of bilateral relations in the spirit of mutual respect, openness and inclusiveness.

He also expressed his confidence in the bright future of Germany-China relations.

Germany, Steinmeier said, is ready to work with China to strengthen exchanges and communication, hold a new round of intergovernmental consultations between the two countries at an appropriate time, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, maintain close consultation and coordination on regional hotspot issues, better respond to common challenges such as biodiversity conservation, energy crisis, food crisis, maintaining the security and stability of industrial chains and supply chains, and promoting recovery and growth of the world economy.

Germany appreciates China's important contribution to the success of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, and is willing to actively advance the development of EU-China relations, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.

Xi stressed that China insists on promoting peace talks, expressing the belief that prolonging and complicating the crisis is not in the interests of all sides.

China supports the EU to demonstrate strategic autonomy, lead the construction of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, and achieve lasting peace and stability on the European continent, Xi added.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)