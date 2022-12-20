Australian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:17, December 20, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong will visit China from Dec. 20 to 21 at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning said that Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will hold talks with the Australian foreign minister. The two sides will hold a new round of China-Australia diplomatic and strategic dialogue.

It is hoped that the visit will facilitate the implementation of key consensus reached by the Chinese and Australian leaders during their meeting in Bali, Indonesia, the spokesperson said at a daily press briefing.

As Dec. 21 this year marks the 50th anniversary of the China-Australia diplomatic relations, Mao said this can serve as an opportunity for the two sides, by adhering to the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit, and seeking common ground while shelving differences, to strengthen dialogue, expand cooperation, manage differences and bring bilateral relations back on the right track of sustainable development.

