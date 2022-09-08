New friendship bridge project unveiled to mark ties between Chinese, Australian localities

Xinhua) 09:17, September 08, 2022

SYDNEY, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The earth-moving ceremony of a Friendship Bridge and Bamboo Forest Project was held Wednesday at Sydney's Chinese Garden of Friendship to mark the sister relationship between China's Guangdong Province and Australia's New South Wales (NSW).

While addressing the event, Chinese Consul General in Sydney Zhou Limin said that the launch of the project "reflects the great importance attached by the New South Wales government to its relations with China."

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Australia, Zhou said the consulate general stands ready to strengthen dialogue and exchanges with the NSW government and people from all walks of life, so as to further promote friendly cooperation and bring more positive energy to the bilateral relations.

According to NSW Department of Planning and Environment, the project, taking approximately six months to complete construction, includes the building of a brand-new Friendship Bridge over the garden's brook, and an extended bamboo forest, with Chinese lanterns and traditional stone seats adorning the main path.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet expressed his congratulation in a letter, saying that the garden stands as a symbol of the partnership between Guangdong and NSW, and the enduring friendship between the peoples of China and Australia.

"Donated by the Chinese community of Sydney, it (the bridge) will be the centerpiece of this project highlighting the coming together of the Chinese and Australian communities," Perrottet said.

