Chinese ambassador: healthy, stable development of China-Australia ties beneficial to two peoples

PERTH, Australia, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said here on Saturday that a healthy and stable development of the bilateral relations is in line with the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

Xiao made the remarks while addressing the national conference of the Australia China Friendship Society (ACFS) held in Perth, capital of the state of Western Australia.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Australia diplomatic relations. Xiao noted in the past 50 years, the bilateral practical cooperation not only boosted China's economic and social development but also brought prosperity to Australia's various industries and helped it weather several global or regional economic and financial crises.

"During the past five decades, China has always been looking at the bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and committed to friendly exchanges and cooperation with Australia in the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit. This policy remains unchanged."

Stressing the bilateral ties is at a "new juncture", the ambassador said it also faces some new opportunities.

The two countries could continue to deepen traditional cooperation while exploring new opportunities in green technology, new energy, healthcare, digital economy, and creative industries, and aligning green development strategies.

Xiao stressed that China and Australia could and should coexist in harmony despite their differences in many aspects.

"It's important to respect the diversity of civilizations, respect a country's choice of development path in accordance with its own national conditions, and make exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations a powerful bond for maintaining world peace and promoting common development."

Xiao also spoke highly of the role of Western Australia as a "major driving force and great contributor" for the China-Australia cooperation, and hailed the two peoples' friendship as a foundation for the bilateral relations.

He said the embassy and the Chinese Consulates-General in Australia stand ready to work with the Australian federal government, state governments and friends from all walks of life to move forward the China-Australia relationship along the right track to benefit the two countries and peoples.

