2022 “When Koala Meets Panda” China-Australia Short Video Special Collection kicks off

SYDNEY, August 31 (People’s Daily Online) – “When Koala Meets Panda” is back. Co-organized by the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Brisbane and People’s Daily Online Australia, the 2022 “When Koala Meets Panda” China-Australia Short Video Contest Special Collection will kick off on Sept. 1, 2022.

This is the sixth year the collection has been held. In departing from previous years, this collection will be specially designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of China-Australia diplomatic relations. Participants are encouraged to share stories that they experienced or witnessed about China-Australia friendship through either text or video formats.

Zongze Ruan, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Brisbane, said that “When Koala Meets Panda” has been held successfully for the past five years. The creative works of young friends have displayed many vibrant and energetic characters and stories, allowing Australians to learn about China and experience Chinese culture up close, while helping overseas students to gain a deeper understanding about the multicultural society of Australia.

Ruan also stated that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia. Over the past half century, China-Australia ties have been continuing to advance, and the friendship between the two countries has been deepened, bringing benefits to the two peoples. The special collection aims to perpetuate the friendship between the two countries.

Text-format story submissions will be open from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30, 2022. Participants can write their own stories in Chinese or English and submit them to the event email address along with any pictures. Participants can also choose to film their own stories and produce short videos.

Video-format story submissions will be open until Nov. 30, 2022. Video-format stories can be presented in different ways that include but are not limited to monologues, situational interpretations, drawings, animated displays, singing, rapping, etc.

Participants are required to submit their videos to the event official email or post on their social media accounts using the hashtag #koalameetspanda while linking one of the event's official accounts using the @ sign, using any one of the handles below:

- Facebook: @whenkoalameetspanda

- Twitter: @koalameetspanda

- Instagram: @koalameetspandacontest

- TikTok: @whenkoalameetspanda

- Email address: [email protected]

At the end of the submission period, the organizers will assess the submitted videos in terms of their quality, content, and online playability, selecting the finalist videos and presenting them online.

