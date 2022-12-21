Xi talks with Cote d'Ivoire's president over phone

Xinhua) 08:07, December 21, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon made a phone conversation with Cote d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara at the latter's request.

Calling Cote d'Ivoire an important cooperation partner of China in Africa, Xi said that next year will mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic relations, which deserves joint commemoration.

Xi said that China highly appreciates Cote d'Ivoire's firm adherence to the one-China principle, and is willing to continue to support each other on issues involving their respective core interests, consolidate and deepen China-Cote d'Ivoire relations, and push bilateral ties to new heights.

Noting that China-Cote d'Ivoire cooperation enjoys broad prospects, Xi said that China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Cote d'Ivoire across the board, expand trade in agricultural produce, enhance bilateral cooperation in planting and processing rice and cocoa, and supports Cote d'Ivoire to expand and strengthen its cocoa industry. He expressed the hope that the relevant projects supported and constructed by the Chinese side will be completed as soon as possible and brought into play.

China stands ready to continue to encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Cote d'Ivoire, and expand bilateral cooperation in such fields as digital economy and new energy, he said.

China, Xi said, appreciates Cote d'Ivoire's governing philosophy of attaching equal importance to development and security, and is willing to strengthen policy exchanges with Cote d'Ivoire, conduct cooperation in line with the needs of Cote d'Ivoire and provide support within its capacity.

China has always been enhancing its unity and cooperation with African countries on the basis of the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith and with a commitment to the greater good and shared interests, Xi said, adding that China stands ready to continue to implement with concrete actions the Global Development Initiative and the action plans of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to boost Africa's development.

China is willing to work with Cote d'Ivoire and other African countries to uphold international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries, Xi added.

For his part, Ouattara congratulated Xi again on his election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, saying that he was deeply impressed by his state visit to China in 2018 and looks forward very much to the upcoming 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

China, he said, has offered valuable support in and made important contributions to sustaining and promoting peace and security in regions, including Cote d'Ivoire, and the world at large, as well as supporting the economic and social development of African countries, for which his country is sincerely grateful.

Cote d'Ivoire bears friendly feelings to the Chinese people, Ouattara said.

Cote d'Ivoire firmly adheres to the one-China principle, firmly upholds multilateralism, actively supports the Belt and Road Initiative, Ouattara said, adding that more Chinese businesses are welcomed to invest in cocoa processing and other industries in Cote d'Ivoire, so as to facilitate the industrialization of the African country.

Cote d'Ivoire stands ready to continue to strengthen cooperation with China within the framework of the FOCAC, and maintain close communication and coordination on regional and international affairs, he added.

