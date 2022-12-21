China, Russia to hold joint naval exercise from Dec. 21
A Chinese navy fleet departs for an upcoming China-Russia joint naval exercise from a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yun)
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian navies will hold the joint naval exercise "Joint Sea 2022" in waters east of the sea area from Zhoushan to Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, starting from Dec. 21, according to the Chinese navy.
The exercise will be held in accordance with the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries.
The joint exercise aims to demonstrate the determination and capability of the two sides to jointly respond to maritime security threats and maintain international and regional peace and stability, and to further deepen China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.
A Chinese navy fleet departs for an upcoming China-Russia joint naval exercise from a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yun)
A Chinese navy fleet departs for an upcoming China-Russia joint naval exercise from a military port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Key section of China-Russia gas pipeline completed
- Chinese premier meets Russian counterpart on cooperation
- Chinese vice premier calls for deepening China-Russia energy cooperation
- Xi says ready to strengthen China-Russia energy cooperation
- Chinese FM meets Russian ambassador to China
- China, Russia hold meeting on humanities cooperation
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.