Russian FM commends high-level ties with China

Xinhua) 15:42, January 19, 2023

MOSCOW, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- "Russia-China ties are undoubtedly experiencing absolutely the best times in the entire history of these relations," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The relationship is pragmatic, trusting and mutually respectful. This can be characterized as an ideal format for relations between any countries," Lavrov said at his annual press conference.

"We are closely coordinating within the UN, and combating new challenges and threats through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative", which will help strengthen the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, he added.

