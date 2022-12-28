China, Russia conclude joint naval exercise

Xinhua) 09:04, December 28, 2022

Chinese naval destroyer Baotou takes part in a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo by Jiang Xia/Xinhua)

ABOARD DESTORYER JINAN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian navies concluded a seven-day joint naval exercise Tuesday in the East China Sea.

The drill, the 11th of its kind since 2012, was conducted in waters east of the area stretching from Zhoushan to Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

It was held in accordance with the annual cooperation schedule between the two militaries.

Despite severe sea conditions, the two navies completed joint operations covering measures including blockade and control, rescue, anti-submarine, and air defense.

This joint exercise proved another successful example of cooperation between the Chinese and Russian navies, said Major General Wang Yu of the Chinese navy.

Warships from Chinese and Russian navies are pictured after a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 27, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)

Destroyer Jinan from Chinese navy (front) and cruiser Varyag from Russian navy sail in formation after a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 27, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)

Warships from Chinese navy sail in formation after a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 27, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)

Helicopters from Chinese and Russian navies fly near Russian cruiser Varyag after a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

Warships from Chinese and Russian navies are pictured after a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

Chinese naval frigate Binzhou takes part in a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo by Xu Wei/Xinhua)

Warships from Chinese and Russian navies are pictured after a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 27, 2022. (Photo by Sun Fei/Xinhua)

Chinese naval destroyer Baotou takes part in a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 26, 2022. (Photo by Jiang Xia/Xinhua)

Sailors on board Chinese naval destroyer Jinan wave goodbye to a warship from Russian navy after a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yun)

A warship and a helicopter from Russian navy are pictured after a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Bingxuan)

Warships from Chinese and Russian navies are pictured after a joint naval exercise, Joint Sea 2022, in the East China Sea on Dec. 27, 2022. (Photo by Xu Wei/Xinhua)

