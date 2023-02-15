China, Albania sign MOU on tourism cooperation

Chinese Ambassador to Albania Zhou Ding (L) and Albanian Minister of Tourism and Environment Mirela Kumbaro pose with document of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on bilateral tourism cooperation in Tirana, Albania, on Feb. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

TIRANA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Albania signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on bilateral tourism cooperation here on Tuesday.

The document was signed by Chinese Ambassador to Albania Zhou Ding and Albanian Minister of Tourism and Environment Mirela Kumbaro.

The signing of the MOU is the latest achievement of concrete cooperation between the two countries following the mutual visa exemption agreement signed last month, Zhou said.

He said that the signing of these two documents will stimulate the potential for tourism cooperation and promote people-to-people bonds between China and Albania.

Zhou said he hoped Chinese and Albanian tourism enterprises will take this opportunity to strengthen their cooperation, offer more unique tourism routes, bring more Chinese tourists to Albania and vice versa.

Kumbaro said that the tourism industry, one of Albania's pillar industries, has recovered rapidly. The country had 7 million tourist arrivals last year, surpassing the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

She said Albania is looking forward to welcoming more Chinese tourists.

