Chinese book makes debut at Tirana Book Fair

Xinhua) 09:24, November 21, 2022

TIRANA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The five-day 25th Tirana Book Fair ended here on Sunday, with some 90 publishing houses participating in the fair.

Among those on display were also books covering China's politics, economy, culture and education, attracting a large number of readers to visit and purchase.

During the book fair, the launch of the Albanian version of 2020 China's Battle Against the Coronavirus: A Daily Log Jan. 23 - Feb. 23 2020 was also held.

The book, originally published by China's Foreign Languages Press, was translated and published by Fan Noli publishing house of Albania.

Chinese Ambassador to Albania Zhou Ding said that the book told stories of the Chinese people fighting in the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, and demonstrated the fearless spirit of the Chinese people to unite as one and overcome difficulties together.

Zhou said that in the past few years, Fan Noli has translated and published more than 40 Chinese books, covering various fields such as politics, economy, and culture, and effectively promoted cultural exchanges between China and Albania.

"I look forward to seeing more excellent Chinese books published for Albanian readers, and hope that Albanian friends can understand better a real China through more reading," he said.

