Chinese FM to visit Greece, Serbia, Albania, Italy
(Xinhua) 16:52, October 25, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Greece, Serbia, Albania and Italy from October 27 to 29, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Monday.
Wang will pay visits at the invitation of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka, and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, according to the spokesperson.
