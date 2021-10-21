Chinese FM to chair first China-Pacific Island countries foreign ministers' meeting

Xinhua) 10:46, October 21, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday announced that the first China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held on Thursday via video link.

The meeting will be chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and attended by foreign ministers of Pacific Island countries that have diplomatic ties with China, according to the spokesperson.

Parties at the meeting will have an in-depth exchange of views on the relationship between China and Pacific Island countries, the fight against COVID-19, exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and international and regional cooperation, among other things, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)