Albania looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in all fields: PM

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (R) meets with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tirana, Albania, on Oct. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

TIRANA, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said here on Friday that his country is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China in all fields to inject new vitality into bilateral relations.

During his meeting with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Rama said that the friendship between Albania and China has a unique history and far-reaching influence.

He said that Albania played an active role in China's restoration of its lawful seat in the United Nations 50 years ago, and it is still very proud of it.

Albania admires China's development achievements and appreciates China's increasingly important role in international affairs, he added.

The Albanian prime minister said that his country will firmly adhere to the one-China policy and look forward to strengthening cooperation with China in all fields.

For his part, Wang said that the traditional friendship between China and Albania is not only a historical memory worth cherishing, but also a deep foundation for the smooth development of bilateral relations.

He said that China will always remember Albania's support and continue to draw experience and wisdom from the historical development while insisting that all countries, large and small, are equal and should have mutual understanding and respect.

No matter what difficulties and obstacles China encounters, Wang said, China will firmly safeguard its national dignity and its legitimate rights and interests, firmly defend international fairness and justice, and oppose all power politics and bullying practices.

He said China is willing to work with Albania to take care of each other's core interests, enhance political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields such as economic and trade investment, infrastructure, people-to-people and cultural exchanges to open a new chapter in China-Albania relations in the new historical period.

Wang said China supports the "double-engine" driving effect of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries as well as China-Europe cooperation to help CEE countries achieve greater development.

Rama said that Albania supports cooperation between China and CEE countries and is willing to work together to transform the cooperation potential into tangible results, adding Albania welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in the country.

