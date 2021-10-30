Chinese, Albanian FMs meet on ties, cooperation

TIRANA, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to deepen understanding and mutual support with Albania, inject new impetus into bilateral relations, and explore new ways for bilateral cooperation, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

During his talks with Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka, Wang said he paid a special visit to express China's gratitude to Albania, which along with Algeria, jointly proposed a draft resolution 50 years ago that was adopted by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly as Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority. The resolution solved once and for all, in political, legal and procedural terms, the issue of China's representation in the UN.

This marked the return of China, which accounts for a quarter of the world's population, to the international family and made the UN truly become the most universal, representative and authoritative international organization, Wang said, adding that since then, the one-China principle has become the broad consensus of the international community and the universally observed basic norms governing international relations.

As a country that values friendship and tradition, China always remembers the righteous acts of Albania and is willing to continue carrying forward the traditional friendship between the two countries in the new historical period, he said.

Wang also noted that China has over the past 50 years always respected Albania's sovereignty and the country's choice of the development path that suits its national conditions.

For her part, Xhacka warmly congratulated China on the 50th anniversary of the restoration of its lawful seat in the UN. She said Albania always adheres to the one-China principle, respects China's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and abides by the basic norms of international relations of non-interference in internal affairs.

Noting China is an important and special partner for Albania, Xhacka thanked China for its long-term selfless help to Albania's economic and social development, and for its strong support for Albania's earthquake relief and fight against the pandemic.

Bilateral relations have maintained a good momentum of development and China has become Albania's third-largest trading partner, she said, adding that her country is willing to make joint efforts with China to strengthen high-level exchanges and boost cooperation for further development of bilateral ties.

The two ministers also exchanged views on Belt and Road cooperation as well as China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) cooperation.

Noting that the Belt and Road Initiative has become an important platform for international cooperation, Wang said China appreciates Albania's active participation in the joint building of the Belt and Road and the China-CEEC cooperation, and China is willing to work with Albania to advance cooperation to better benefit the people of both sides. Xhacka said her country stands ready to work with China to tap cooperation potential and promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation to achieve new results.

The two sides agreed to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as fighting against the pandemic, people-to-people exchange, education and tourism.

China has been fulfilling its commitment to make COVID-19 vaccines a global public good, Wang said, adding that China has provided more than 1.6 billion doses of vaccines to the world, while over 120 countries have approved the use of Chinese vaccines.

China is willing to take the signing of the memorandum of cooperation between the two countries' CDCs as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation in vaccine and drug research and development, he said.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. Wang congratulated Albania on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from 2022 to 2023, and said China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Albania in the Security Council, promote peace and security, and safeguard fairness and justice.

