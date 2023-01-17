China, Albania sign visa-free travel agreement

TIRANA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of the governments of China and Albania signed here on Monday an agreement on mutual visa exemption for officials and citizens alike.

The agreement was signed by Chinese Ambassador to Albania Zhou Ding and Albania's Deputy Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Megi Fino.

It means that no matter what kind of passport they hold, citizens of both China and Albania can enter each other's country without a visa.

In 2018 and 2019, Albania implemented a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens who arrived in the country for short visits during the busy tourist seasons. The following year, Albania allowed short-term visit for Chinese citizens without a visa.

