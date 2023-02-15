Scenery of folk houses and fields by Erhai Lake in SE China
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows the scenery of folk houses and fields by Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows the scenery of folk houses and mountains by Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows the scenery of fields by Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows the scenery of folk houses and fields by Erhai Lake in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)
