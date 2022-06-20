Home>>
In pics: folk custom garden of Hezhe ethnic group in NE China's Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 08:46, June 20, 2022
You Xuesong of the Hezhe ethnic group gives a performance at a folk custom garden in Sipai Hezhe Ethnic Township, Raohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 18, 2022. The Hezhes are one of the smallest ethnic minority groups in China with a population of over 5,000. They live mainly by hunting and fishing in the plains in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
