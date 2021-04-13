Home>>
Newly-found dinosaur footprints seen at excavation site in SE China
(Xinhua) 14:18, April 13, 2021
Photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows newly-found dinosaur footprints at an excavation site in Shanghang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. A team of Chinese researchers have found a massive concentration of dinosaur footprints, scientifically termed as "dinosaur dance floor," in Shanghang County of Fujian Province. The footprints were first spotted last November when over 240 fossilized dinosaur footprints were identified, and another 364 dinosaur tracks were found in early April. (Photo by Lin Siqian/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Evidence of early Jurassic dinosaur tracks found in SW China
- 100-mln-year old fossilized dinosaur footprints discovered in east China
- Chinese scientists discover bizarre winged dinosaur
- Scientists discover dinosaur-era bird fossil with unlaid egg
- Dinosaur fossils found in China may lead to rethink of ancient continents
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.