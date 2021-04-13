Newly-found dinosaur footprints seen at excavation site in SE China

Xinhua) 14:18, April 13, 2021

Photo taken on April 6, 2021 shows newly-found dinosaur footprints at an excavation site in Shanghang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. A team of Chinese researchers have found a massive concentration of dinosaur footprints, scientifically termed as "dinosaur dance floor," in Shanghang County of Fujian Province. The footprints were first spotted last November when over 240 fossilized dinosaur footprints were identified, and another 364 dinosaur tracks were found in early April. (Photo by Lin Siqian/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)