Chinese volleyball player Zhang Jingyin hopes for success in Poland

Xinhua) 10:37, February 14, 2023

Zhang Jingyin (L, top) of China spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match against Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Chinese spiker Zhang Jingyin looks forward to success in Poland's volleyball league.

WARSAW, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese outside hitter Zhang Jingyin says he has high hopes for success in Poland.

"I hope that I could achieve a lot of success in Poland. I'm really happy to be here," Zhang said at Monday's press conference when he was officially presented as a new Trefl Gdansk player.

The 23-year-old will be a player of Trefl Gdansk until the end of the Plus Liga season. Zhang, who won a bronze medal in the Chinese league with Zhejiang, was officially introduced to the team on Monday.

"I'm grateful that I became a player of Trefl Gdansk. Last year I played at Ergo Arena in the Nations League and I was shocked at how good the atmosphere was. I dreamed of playing here again. Now those dreams are coming true", the 23-year-old said at the press conference.

"Gdansk is a beautiful city. I'm glad that I came here with my coaches, I hope that as a Trefl player, I will achieve a lot of success", the outside hitter added.

China's Zhang Jingyin (R) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 1 match against Brazil in Brasilia, Brazil on June 12, 2022. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

The Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Gdansk Fan Xiaodong also expressed his fondness that Zhang will play in Poland.

"I would like to thank the club and the sponsors who solved all the formalities and invited the Chinese volleyball player to Poland. We want to take this opportunity for the Chinese volleyball player to gain additional experience by performing in Poland," the Consul General claimed.

"I would like Zhang to be not only an excellent volleyball player in Poland but also an ambassador of Polish-Chinese friendship. As the Consul General, I fully support his coming to Gdansk", Fan added.

Trefl Gdansk coach Igor Juricic told the fans to be patient with Zhang's appearance as the newcomer has to know the team to present his best.

"I know that he needs time to acclimate. I'll try to help him. I see positive energy in the new player, I like it very much. We have a very good team made up of great people who will warmly welcome Zhang. There is a lot of competition in the team, every coach would like to be in such a situation. I think we will help the new player to make progress," Juricic concluded.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)