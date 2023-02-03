Polish volleyball head welcomes Chinese player Zhang's move to Trefl Gdansk

Xinhua) 13:27, February 03, 2023

WARSAW, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Polish Volleyball Association (PZPN) president Sebastian Swiderski hailed Trefl Gdansk for signing Chinese player Zhang Jingyin as "his arrival will increase worldwide interest in the games in Poland".

The 23-year-old outside hitter will be a player of Trefl Gdansk until the end of the PlusLiga season. Zhang, who won a bronze medal in the Chinese league with Zhejiang, is expected to make his debut on February 11 against LUK Lublin or a week later when Trefl host Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie.

According to Swiderski, Zhang's arrival is a big step not only for Trefl but for the Polish league.

"Of course, Poland is already a very important point on the European and world volleyball map, but we are constantly working on further promotion and looking for new solutions," Swiderski was quoted as saying by Polish media on Thursday.

"I believe that the performances of one of the best players of the Chinese national team in Trefl Gdansk will increase interest in both the games in Poland and the unique event for Polish volleyball, which is the July final tournament of the Volleyball Nations League in Gdansk," Swiderski added.

Dariusz Gadomski, the president of Trefl Gdansk, also expressed his satisfaction.

"I'm very happy that as a club that is famous for its above-average attendance, we will help in this way to promote Polish games in China," Gadomski said.

"I'm convinced that the player will feel great in our league and, above all, in Gdansk," he added.

