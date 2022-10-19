Chinese spiker Zhu Ting to play for Italian volleyball club in 2022-23 season

Xinhua) 10:51, October 19, 2022

Chinese volleyball player Zhu Ting signs autographs for fans after a press conference in Florence, Italy, Oct. 18, 2022. Italian volleyball club Savino Del Bene Scandicci announced here on Tuesday that the Chinese spiker Zhu Ting will wear No.4 shirt and play for the team in the 2022-23 season. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

