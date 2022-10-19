Home>>
Chinese spiker Zhu Ting to play for Italian volleyball club in 2022-23 season
(Xinhua) 10:51, October 19, 2022
Chinese volleyball player Zhu Ting signs autographs for fans after a press conference in Florence, Italy, Oct. 18, 2022. Italian volleyball club Savino Del Bene Scandicci announced here on Tuesday that the Chinese spiker Zhu Ting will wear No.4 shirt and play for the team in the 2022-23 season. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- FIVB expands men's and women's Worlds to 32 teams
- China lose to Italy in women's volleyball worlds
- China reaches quarterfinals at women's volleyball worlds with straight-sets win over Belgium
- Italy defeats China in straight sets to reach quarterfinals at women's volleyball worlds
- China overcomes Netherlands in five-set thriller at women's volleyball worlds
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.