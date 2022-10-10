China reaches quarterfinals at women's volleyball worlds with straight-sets win over Belgium
Yuan Xinyue (L) and Wang Yunlu of China react before the Phase 2 Pool E match between China and Belgium at the 2022 Volleyball Women's World Championship in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
ROTTERDAM, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China cruised past Belgium in straight sets 25-18, 25-18, 27-25 in their last group match at the FIVB Women's World Championship here on Sunday, securing a spot in the quarterfinals meanwhile ending the Belgians' campaign at the tournament.
Outside hitter Britt Herbots scored game-high 21 points but was unable to avoid the Yellow Tiger's defeat as four Chinese players scored double-digits including outside hitters Li Yingying (16) and Wang Yunlu (15), middle blockers Wang Yuanyuan (11) and Yuan Xinyue (10).
Two-time champion China finished with 20 points after a 7-2 win-loss run in the pool, currently sitting in the third place behind world top two Italy (25) and Brazil (23).
China has to wait for the outcome of another match between Japan and hosts the Netherlands later in the day to decide their opponent in the quarterfinals. If Japan wins 3-0 or 3-1, they take on Brazil in the last eight while China gets Italy. Otherwise, China is to play with Brazil while Japan is to challenge world No. 1 Italy.
Photos
