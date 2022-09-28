China surges to straight-set victory over Colombia at women's volleyball worlds

ARNHEM, the Netherlands, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese women's volleyball team continued their momentum at the FIVB World Championship here on Tuesday, cruising past Colombia 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 to secure their second victory in as many matches at the tournament.

China, the bronze medalist of the 2018 edition, faced a fightback from the worlds debutant in the second set as the two teams exchanged leads several times in the first half. But the world No. 4 regained the upper hand quickly with a six-point winning run at 12-14 and maintained the advantage to the end of the set.

The Colombians showed resilience in the third set, saving three match points from 24-13, but were unable to stop middle blocker Wang Yuanyuan's attack at the fourth. Wang had 12 points for China including four blocks.

Outside hitter Li Yingying, the best scorer for China in their opening win over Argentina, did it again to sweep a game-high 18 points with three other Chinese players hitting double-digit points.

Colombian opposite Dayana Segovia scored 11 points, but no other player reached double digits for the South American team.

Rio Olympic champion Gong Xiangyu, who had been sidelined in the first match due to an ankle injury, started for China and had nine points including seven from attacks with an efficiency of over 31%.

"I'm trying to get back to the match and get used to big competitions," said the 25-year-old opposite.

"Our opponents gave us some pressure in the second set while we were not so organized down the stretch, but we adjusted well in a short time and came back strong," she added.

The two-time world champions now share the top spot in pool D with Japan, who also claimed two straight-set victories. The two Asian outfits will go head-to-head on Wednesday.

World No. 2 Brazil ranked third also with two wins but has dropped one set against the Czech Republic.

Trkiye routed South Korea 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 in a pool B match played in Gdansk, Poland to pocket their first victory in the competition.

