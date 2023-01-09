Tianjin wins record 15th Chinese Women's Volleyball League title

Xinhua) 14:44, January 09, 2023

Players of Tianjin celebrate during the second match of the 2022-23 Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League finals against Shanghai in Shangrao, Jiangxi province, Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Volleyball Association)

Tianjin beat Shanghai to win their fourth consecutive Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League title and a record 15th overall.

NANCHANG, China, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Tianjin beat Shanghai 2-0 in the best-of-three finals to win their fourth consecutive league title following a straight-set victory in the 2022-23 Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League in Shangrao, Jiangxi province on Sunday.

This is a record 15th overall league title for the powerhouse, who dropped only two sets in 22 games in this season.

Taking a 1-0 lead in the series into Sunday's game, Tianjin opened strongly with a 6-1 before claiming the first set 25-18 and riding on the momentum to take the second set 25-12.

Li Yingying of Tianjin spikes during the second match of the 2022-23 Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League finals against Shanghai in Shangrao, Jiangxi province, Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Volleyball Association)

The two sides tied at 10-10 in the third set and Tianjin surged ahead with a 7-1 run thanks to powerful spikes from Melissa Vargas, forcing Shanghai to a timeout. Shanghai cut the deficit to three points at 18-15 and then 23-20, but a spike out of bounds gave Tianjin three championship points, and Vargas converted the first of them in style to seal the victory 25-20.

This is the fifth league title for Tianjin in six years and the fourth in a row since losing to Beijing in the finals in the 2018-19 season.

Chinese international Li Yingying, who was named MVP of the Season, scored 22 points for Tianjin and Vargas, Best Overseas Player of the Season, contributed 23. Tianjin coach Wang Baoquan was awarded the Best Coach of the Season.

Shenzhen beat Fujian on Saturday to finish third in the league this season.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)